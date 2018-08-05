HOUSTON – A new survey from Cars.com gives us an inside look at Houston drivers' rush hour commute.

But this time, the results are a bit surprising.

We usually think of traffic are frustrating and stressful, but the survey found that most Houstonians say their commute is more like "me time."

The part about us being courteous got a lot of us talking in the newsroom Tuesday morning. Who knew?

If the survey sounds a little bit off, there might be a reason. The group talked 211 Houston drivers at random. However, of those people, the average commute time was only between 26-30 minutes.

That could be the issue because 30 minutes sounds like a great commute, right?

Maybe they left out folks who drive from Katy to downtown every day or Spring to Clear Lake?

We decided to ask some drivers about the survey – here's their take.

“If you don’t drive the speed limit, they’re going to run you over,” Jeanne Connoly, a Houston driver, said.

“I do think they’re courteous, because sometimes when I have to switch my lanes, then they usually let me over,” Karlynn Kauffinamlikyan, another driver, said.

“I think their egos are way too big for the little streets in Houston, and they do not have the patience for everyone else,” Sheree Ivy, another driver, said.

“I can’t entirely say Houston drivers are courteous,” Todd Riddle, another driver, said. “They’ve all got some place to go, and it’s more important where they have to go, versus where I have to go, so.”

So, obviously opinions vary.

By the way, some bad habits the survey found Houston drivers often commit include eating in the car, being on the phone and get this – picking your nose.

