Watch Live: Multiple people trapped in pileup crash on I-35W in Fort Worth, officials say

The highway is completely blocked and it's been declared a "mass casualty" event.

This is a developing story and will be continuously updated.

A major pileup crash has happened on Interstate 35W involving multiple 18-wheelers and a number of other vehicles blocking the roadway, officials said.

Multiple people were trapped as of 6:30 a.m. and a MedStar unit was involved in the crash, according to officials. First responders were sending an ambulance bus to the scene and declared it a "mass casualty" event.

It's remains unclear how many people were injured.

MedStar told WFAA they have a number of patients from the pileup crash but cannot move them from the scene as an 18-wheeler has the road blocked and traffic has them blocked in from behind the crash.

It's unclear how seriously injured drivers/passengers are but

details from a Fort Worth Police incident report, are alarming. Someone reported hearing drivers screaming from their cars, first responders had trouble getting those in need of treatment away from the scene. @wfaa — Eric Alvarez (@EricWFAA) February 11, 2021

The accident scene stretches about 1.5 miles long, with Fort Worth police reporting the scene at 1601 North Freeway and MedStar reporting it at the conjunction of I-35W and 28th street.

All lanes are blocked.

Update on incident below out in #FortWorth, it is STILL closed. If you're stuck in traffic or this is part of your morning commute, you'll likely be stuck for a while. This is involving several individuals and vehicles. ALT routes below. @News8Daybreak @wfaa #Iamup #DFWTraffic https://t.co/pEJxvSM4Ye pic.twitter.com/ghLWOu8fw0 — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) February 11, 2021

To avoid the crash and major traffic backups behind it, drivers east of I-35W can take Sylvania, Beach St or Riverside. For drivers west of I-35, Business 287 could be an option.