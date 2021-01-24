Traffic Alert: Multiple southbound lanes blocked on SW Freeway near West Loop due to crash

Houston police said the crash involves a box truck that crashed into a barrier and rolled over.

HOUSTON — Multiple southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near the West Loop are closed after a crash involving a box truck.

According to Houston Transtar, three vehicles were involved in the crash. The left shoulder, right shoulder, left lane, right lane and center lane are affected.

The crash happened at about 8:10 a.m. Sunday.

Houston police said the box truck was traveling on the Southwest Freeway when the driver hit a barrier and rolled over.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

