HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash is under investigation in the Crosby area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to FM 2100 at Krenek, in front of Crosby Middle School, before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies arrived to find a Honda with rear end damage and a motorcycle on its side. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were in the Honda, but no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is on-going. No charges were immediately filed.

