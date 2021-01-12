Rider dies after being thrown from motorcycle during collision on Highway 6, police say

Houston police say the rider crashed into the passenger side of a sedan as it was turning left. He was not wearing a helmet.

HOUSTON — A man riding a motorcycle died after crashing into a car on Highway 6 in west Houston Tuesday night, police said.

This happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection with Barker Oaks Drive.

Houston police said the motorcycle sped into the passenger side of a car that was making a left turn, hitting the car so hard that it spun back into the other direction.

The rider on the bike was thrown several feet away. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.