HOUSTON — A motorcycle crash snarled traffic on the West Loop on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, just before 2 p.m., a motorcycle slammed into the back of a car in the northbound lanes of the West Loop at Evergreen Street.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet when she crashed into the back of the car, which was stopped in traffic.

The motorcycle rider was thrown from her bike. She was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

All northbound lanes were blocked while crews worked to clear the crash scene. Authorities advised drivers to avoid the area until the crash scene was cleared.

Around 5:40 p.m., the mainlanes opened back up.

