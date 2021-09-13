Metro suspending light rail and bus services after 7 p.m. tonight

METRORail, buses and METROLift services will not resume until weather conditions improve.

HOUSTON — METRO will suspend light rail and local bus service tonight after 7 p.m. as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches and won't resume until conditions are safe.

METROLift customers are urged to reschedule trips at the METROLift Reservations Center at 713-225-6716 or the Dispatch Center at 713-225-0410.

METRO's Customer Service Call Center will extend its regular hours until 10 p.m. That number is 713-635-4000.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, METRO will continue to monitor the severe weather and will resume METRORail, local bus service and METROLift only when it is safe to do so, and this may be a gradual return based on weather conditions.