Metro suspending light rail and bus services after 7 p.m. tonight

HOUSTON — METRO will suspend light rail and local bus service tonight after 7 p.m. as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches and won't resume until conditions are safe.
METROLift customers are urged to reschedule trips at the METROLift Reservations Center at 713-225-6716 or the Dispatch Center at 713-225-0410.
METRO's Customer Service Call Center will extend its regular hours until 10 p.m. That number is 713-635-4000.
On Tuesday, Sept. 14, METRO will continue to monitor the severe weather and will resume METRORail, local bus service and METROLift only when it is safe to do so, and this may be a gradual return based on weather conditions.
Also Tuesday, Park & Ride service will be suspended and all HOV/HOT lanes will be closed: