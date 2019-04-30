HOUSTON — Here's some GREAT news for drivers on the northside.

Beginning May 4 through July 28, METRO will open the North Freeway HOV lane to inbound traffic only for free on weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. And get this, no minimum occupants are required.

This summer treat is a program designed to make summer travel quicker and more efficient.

Towed trailers and trucks over one-ton are prohibited from accessing the lane, according to METRO,

For more information, visit METRO's website.

