Metro changing HOV/HOT lanes in time for summer travel

The changes come as AAA predicts millions of people on the roads this weekend.

HOUSTON — Changes are coming to Metro's HOV and HOT lanes just in time for the 4th of July weekend.

Starting tomorrow, July 2, the express lanes will be open for drivers seven days a week through September 5. This includes the lanes on I-45, Highway 59 and Highway 290.

In the mornings, the lanes will be open going toward downtown and in the afternoons, you'll be able to travel away from downtown.



Carpools ride free and other drivers have the option of paying the toll fee.

"AAA Texas is forecasting a record number of folks who are going to be driving to their Independence Day destination. We're talking about more than 3 million people throughout the Lone Star State. That's up 1% from last year and up 2% from pre-pandemic levels."

