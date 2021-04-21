Man in critical condition among 4 hurt when pickup, car collide in northeast Houston

The man was stuck inside the wrecked pickup when firefighters arrived.

HOUSTON — Firefighters had to free a man trapped in the wreckage of a pickup truck after a major crash in northeast Houston late Tuesday.

Note: the video in this story is raw scene video with no audio

The crash happened in the 7600 block of Mesa just before 10 p.m.

First responders found a red pickup and a small blue Chrysler sedan off the roadway. A man was critically injured and stuck inside the pickup.

He was freed and then taken to the hospital. There was no word on his condition as of Wednesday.

Three other people were also hospitalized with lesser injuries.