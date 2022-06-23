Section of Memorial Drive will be closed this weekend to vehicular, pedestrian traffic

The closure will allow for the installation of support beams for three new Ravine bridges that will link a new section of the Seymour Lieberman Trail.

HOUSTON — Heads up to those who frequent the Memorial Park area!

A section of Memorial Drive will be closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic this weekend to allow crews to install support beams for three new bridges that will link a new section of the Seymour Lieberman Trail.

Memorial Drive will be closed in both directions between East Memorial Loop Drive and West Memorial Loop Drive starting at 10 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Detours

Signage will be placed around Memorial Park to alert drivers and pedestrians of alternate routes.

DRIVERS: Houston police will direct drivers to detour routes at Westcott Street and I-610 West Loop South intersections as well as the Woodway Drive I-610 West Loop South intersection.

Vehicular traffic within Memorial Park will be limited to park users who will have access at East Memorial Loop, West Memorial Loop, Arnot and the Washington/Westcott entrance.

PEDESTRIANS: Within Memorial Park, trail closures will include Picnic Loop, Green Trail and Seymour Lieberman Trail (between East Memorial Loop Drive and West Memorial Loop Drive).

All other park areas will remain open throughout the weekend.