Man struck, killed while trying to cross Westheimer Road

HOUSTON — Houston police officers witnessed a fatal auto-pedestrian incident along Westheimer late Sunday, the department said.

The incident happened before 11 p.m. near Dunvale.

Police said officers saw the male victim crossing the road, outside of a crosswalk, when he was struck by a Dodge Challenger. They immediately went to render aid while calling for firefighters and paramedics, but the man died at the scene.

The driver stayed and was questioned. At this time charges are not expected in the case.