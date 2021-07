The freeway was closed for several hours but has now reopened.

HOUSTON — I-45 the North Freeway is open again after an overnight incident that killed a man.

It was about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when the man was hit while apparently trying to cross the freeway, police said.

The southbound lanes at Crosstimbers were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

The man was struck by a big rig, and the driver involved stayed at the scene.

No charges are expected in the incident. It’s unknown why the man was walking on the freeway.

