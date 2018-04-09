HOUSTON -- A woman accused of trying to steal a pickup truck was shot by the vehicle's owner before she crashed in southwest Houston, police say.

The wounded woman crashed into an innocent driver, injuring a woman in that vehicle.

At 11900 S Sam Houston Pkwy we are investigating an auto theft where a female is shot and another female injured from crash (both non-life threatening.) Male shooter is detained #hounews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 4, 2018

Shortly before the shooting, Houston police say the truck's owner picked up the woman, and they headed to a motel. The man told police that while he was inside getting a room, the woman jumped in the diver's seat and tried to take the vehicle. He pulled out his gun and opened fire, shooting the woman in the leg.

The woman managed to drive away but soon crashed into a small car on the Beltway 8 frontage road at Bellfort.

The alleged truck thief got out and walked to a gas station on the other side of the overpass where she was able to call police. Both she and a woman in the car that was hit were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The man who own the truck was detained, but so far no charges have been filed in the incident.

The frontage road reopened after 6 a.m.

© 2018 KHOU