Traffic Alert: Wrong-way driver dies in fiery head-on crash with big rig on I-45

WILLIS, Texas — A 21-year-old man died after crashing his car into an 18-wheeler during a fiery wrong-way collision on Interstate 45 in Willis late Wednesday night, according to Montgomery County officials.

This happened just before midnight heading south just past FM 1097. All of the mainlanes heading south remain closed as of 5 a.m. according to Houston Transtar.

Montgomery County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack said the 21-year-old was heading north in the southbound lanes in a Honda Accord.

A witness said he was heading south in the righthand lane when he saw the Accord heading north along the shoulder. He moved over to the left lane to avoid the Accord heading the wrong way.

After he passed the Accord, the witness said he saw the Accord burst into a fireball when it struck the big rig.

The driver of the Accord died at the scene, officials said. The driver of the 18-wheeler escaped with minor injuries.