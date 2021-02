The first deputies on the scene found a man with significant injuries in a burning car.

CYPRESS, Texas — A man died in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in the Cypress area early Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the wreck closed Barker Cypress in both directions near Tuckerton before 5 a.m.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a car fire located at 9998 Barker Cypress Rd, near Tuckerton (Cy-Fair area). An adult male, involved in a single-car crash, was transported to a hospital and pronounced deceased. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/FGbZoug5Vo — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 10, 2021

The first deputies on the scene found a man with significant injuries in a burning car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The roadway has since reopened.