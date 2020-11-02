Man dies after crashing pickup into tree in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A driver was killed when he left the road and crashed into a tree in the Needville area overnight, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Tuesday.

Lt. Miller said the crash happened at about 1 a.m. in the 13200 block of FM 442.

Needville firefighters and the sheriff's office responded to the scene and found the crushed pickup just off the roadway. Fort Bend EMS also responded and determined the man had died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the driver was heading eastbound when he left the road for unknown reasons and slammed into a ditch and a tree.

There are no known witnesses to the crash, which happened on slick roads due to overnight rainfall.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the driver's identity but they said he was in his 60s.

