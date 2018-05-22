HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A driver died when he crashed into the back of a stopped 18-wheeler on the Katy Freeway frontage road.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday.

The big rig was stopped in the left lane of the freeway’s frontage road between Mason and Grand Parkway.

A man somehow did not see the truck and crashed into the back of it. He died at the scene. There were no injuries reported on the 18-wheeler.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene investigating overnight.

© 2018 KHOU-TV