Man airlifted to hospital after crashing Honda into tree in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police say a 30-year-old man was taken to a Houston hospital by Life Flight after a serious crash early Friday morning.
Note: the video in this story is a raw feed from the scene with no audio
The crash happened at Decker and Bramble Creek after 1 a.m.
A Baytown police sergeant said the man was driving a Honda Civic eastbound along Spur 330 when he lost control for unknown reasons. The vehicle veered to the left and hit a tree in the median between the spur’s mainlanes and frontage road.
Baytown firefighters freed the man from the twisted wreckage. They said he is expected to survive.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.