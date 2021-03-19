Man airlifted to hospital after crashing Honda into tree in Baytown

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police say a 30-year-old man was taken to a Houston hospital by Life Flight after a serious crash early Friday morning.

Note: the video in this story is a raw feed from the scene with no audio

The crash happened at Decker and Bramble Creek after 1 a.m.

A Baytown police sergeant said the man was driving a Honda Civic eastbound along Spur 330 when he lost control for unknown reasons. The vehicle veered to the left and hit a tree in the median between the spur’s mainlanes and frontage road.

Baytown firefighters freed the man from the twisted wreckage. They said he is expected to survive.