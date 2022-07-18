Major traffic backup on I-10 due to crash

Traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

HOUSTON — A crash along I-10 caused a major backup on Monday afternoon on the east side of town.

While no major injuries were reported, cars were stopped for miles as crews worked to clean up after a crash in the westbound lanes at the San Jacinto River.

All westbound lanes were closed while the cleanup efforts took place.

According to authorities, a chemical spilled, caused a delay in the cleanup.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area as the traffic was stopped for miles, according to Air 11 video of the scene.

