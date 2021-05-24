Traffic alert in Sugar Land after train breaks down along Highway 90, blocking intersections

Several intersections are blocked in the area near the old sugar refinery, Sugar Land police say.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — This just in from the Sugar Land Police Department:

"Union Pacific is reporting a train with mechanical issues is blocking the following intersections on US90A: Easton, SH6, University, Ulrich, Brooks, and Main Streets. There is no estimated time to when the train will be operational. Please use an alternate route if possible."

SLPD later posted "as of 9:28am, University and Ulrich have been cleared."

This means the areas around the ballpark and sugar refinery can expect major delays as drivers try to find their way around the mess.

One way to get over the stuck train is to use the Highway 6 overpass. It appears the Eldridge intersection is also still able to get by.

Check back for updates to this story.