Major crash blocks I-10 Katy Freeway in Fort Bend County

The crash blocked lanes near Cane Island Parkway Wednesday morning and that's caused some major delays in the eastbound lanes.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A major crash has caused major delays for eastbound traffic on I-10 Katy Freeway in Fort Bend County.

It happened sometime before 7 a.m. at Cane Island Parkway.

All lanes were closed for a time, but authorities were allowing traffic to pass by the incident on the far right lane.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.



Westbound traffic can exit the freeway at Woods Road or Igloo Road and take U.S. 90 through Katy to get around the congestion.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram