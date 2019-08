HOUSTON — Multiple eastbound lanes on the North Loop near the Eastex Freeway are closed after a multi-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler.

The accident happened at about 2:30 p.m.

Houston police said the 18-wheeler, hauling sand, crashed causing the sand to spill all over the freeway.

A black Chevy and a Prius were also involved.

Police said there are no fatalities. Injuries are unknown.

You may want to find an alternate route if you're headed this way.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM