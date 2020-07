Traffic is slow near Silber.

HOUSTON — Houston TranStar shows multiple lanes of the Katy Freeway are blocked early Friday after a deadly incident.

Houston police reported a pedestrian was struck and killed at Silber, just outside the 610 West Loop.

The freeway was entirely closed earlier in the morning, but now a couple lanes are getting by on the shoulder.

TranStar reported the crash happened after 5 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

Further details about the incident were not immediately released.