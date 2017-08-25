You'll want to take caution on Houston roads for the next couple days as heavy rain continues across southeast Texas.

As of 4:45 a.m. Tuesday there are no widespread reports of major flooding, but there are some spots around town with high water. Take caution as your drive, especially later in the morning as more rain moves in.

List of the current high water locations:

RADAR: Track the storms & rain

TRAFFIC: View Houston roadway conditions on a map

Can't see the list above? Tap here to go to Houston TranStar

