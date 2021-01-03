HCSO: Man facing DWI charge after innocent driver is critically injured in crash

Firefighters had to free the victim from the twisted wreckage — Life Flight then took him to the hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies and firefighters responded to a crash late Sunday in north Harris County where an innocent driver was critically injured.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. in the 8300 block of Airline, according to Deputy H. Amad with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe a Dodge pickup truck was heading westbound on Margie when the driver turned onto Airline and collided with a Honda sedan.

The driver in the Honda had to be extricated from the wreckage and was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said the driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was later arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, deputies said.

The investigation is on-going. No names were immediately released.