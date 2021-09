All westbound and eastbound lanes were closed as of 6:50 a.m.

PASADENA, Texas — There's another big traffic alert southeast of Houston this morning — as of 6:50 a.m. all westbound and eastbound lanes of Highway 225 are closed due to a crash.

There is a major wreck reported on the highway near Richey, in the Pasadena area.

Life Flight has landed on the highway. All lanes are blocked in both directions.