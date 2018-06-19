As you drive across Texas, you will find signs saying the left lane is for passing only.

Yet, time and time again some drivers decide to ignore it.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Stephen Woodard said it’s a law that gets broken as often as speeding.

“Are we seeing this violation all the time? Absolutely.” Woodard said.

Just like speeding, those caught breaking the law could face a fine.

But many drivers complain the law isn't being enforced.

The signs are posted outside city limits on divided highways like U.S. 288 in Brazoria County.

“It could be posted for various reasons. Maybe for traffic influxuation, [sp]" Woodard said. "It could be an area where there’s been several crashes in that particular area of the interstate or highway.”

Woodard said the law should be easy to follow.

After a motorist passes a driver in the right lane, the motorist should move back into the right lane.

An Indiana state police sergeant was praised for pulling over a slow driver in the left lane and posting it on Twitter.

In Texas, it’s only the law to use the left lane for passing only in areas where signs are posted.

“This is a law that any law enforcement officer can enforce,” Woodard said. “We do enforce that law. I don’t like the per say that ‘they’re bigger fish to fry’ because at the end of the day we’re eating all the fish.”

Drivers can simply avoid the consequences by following the law.

“Here in Texas, our primary focus is to reduce vehicle fatalities and vehicle crashes and if we all abide by the simple laws that are in place for us here as Texans we can meet that goal,” Woodard said.

The Texas Department of Transportation states anyone caught violating this law could face up to a $200 fine.



