Drivers heading to or from Bush Airport in this area will need to find another route as the investigation continues.

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a domestic dispute and multiple vehicles snarled traffic near Bush Intercontinental Airport early Friday.

There are reports that a head-on crash led to an overturned vehicle with at least one person trapped. One fatality was confirmed by police, and online records showed multiple Houston Fire Department ambulances were called to the scene.

Police later told KHOU 11 News the crash was the result of a domestic situation between a girlfriend and a boyfriend. The woman left her boyfriend in her car, but he followed her in his vehicle.

The suspect was weaving down the road to try and stop her. He crashed his car into hers and then bounced off, going into oncoming traffic and causing the head-on collision.

The boyfriend died at the scene, police said. The person he struck survived, and no other serious injuries were immediately reported.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. in the 18700 block of Lee Road. A total of five vehicles were involved, according to preliminary information from the Houston Police Department.

The scene is located just south of FM 1960 at the northeast corner of the airport.

Drivers heading to or from IAH in this area will need to find another route.

“Due to this accident, Lee Rd is closed to the traveling public until the investigation is complete. Only authorized motorists will be allowed through. FM 1960 & Will Clayton remain open,” Bush Airport warned in a Tweet just after 10 a.m.

As per standard procedure, HPD’s vehicular crimes investigators are on the scene.