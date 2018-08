HOUSTON – A large portable building that was blocking traffic on I-45 North near North Street Friday afternoon has been cleared from the freeway.

Three northbound lanes of I-45 N were blocked while officials tried to hook the building back up to a trailer.

This hitch on the front of this mobile home appears to have snapped off. @SheriffEd_HCSO says the trailer could be parked here, in the middle of the North freeway, for most of the afternoon rush hour. If you're headed I-45 OB, North of downtown, yikes. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/djfIVDgYsW — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 31, 2018

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said traffic would be stalled for at least 2 hours, but officials were able to hook the building back up to the trailer and get it moving down the freeway just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

