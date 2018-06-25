HOUSTON – Two lanes were blocked for hours on the Katy Freeway Monday after an over-height, heavy truck struck the Houston Avenue Bridge, losing its cargo load in the process.

According to Houston Transtar, the collision happened just before 9:30 a.m. heading east in the Katy Freeway.

Two right lanes blocked on I-10 Katy Frwy EB at Houston Ave due to over-height truck striking bridge. pic.twitter.com/JcSgMQM235 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) June 25, 2018

It also appears that another car may have struck the lost load after it was knocked of the heavy truck.

At 2 p.m. TxDOT tweeted an update saying all lanes were reopened and the bridge had been full inspected.

All lanes are open at this time. Houston Ave bridge has been fully inspected. — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) June 25, 2018

No injuries have been reported at this time.

TxDOT has not reported whether or not the overpass was damaged due to the bridge strike. The Houston Avenue Bridge is known to be a trouble spot for truck drivers.

