SUGAR LAND, Texas — There will be temporary lane closures on Highway 6 in Sugar Land to allow re-striping at intersections, the city announced Thursday.

The closures are from US 90 to Dulles Avenue and they occur overnight - from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the city of Sugar Land.

They are supposed to last through Saturday, Aug. 11, the city announced.

The Texas Department of Transportation is re-striping signal intersection within the Fort Bend County limits.

City officials are encouraging people to be mindful of work crews, expect traffic delays and, when possible, avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion.

You can visit its.sugarlandtx.gov for more information on Sugar Land traffic conditions.

© 2018 KHOU