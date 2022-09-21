x
Multiple westbound lanes on Katy Freeway near Washington closed due to vehicle fire

It's not known how long the lanes will be impacted.
Credit: Houston Transtar

HOUSTON — Multiple westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway near Washington are closed due to a vehicle fire.

It's not known how long the lanes will be impacted. Houston Transtar reported the vehicle fire at 2:49 p.m. 

No injuries have been reported.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

