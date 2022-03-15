Katy Freeway service road near Park Ten closed due to 3-vehicle crash

The westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway/I-10W service road are impacted. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

HOUSTON — The westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway service road near Park Ten were shut down Tuesday due to a 3-vehicle crash.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the crash had traffic stalled on the service road for nearly four hours because a vehicle slammed into a power pole, according to Houston police.

Traffic on the freeway appeared to be moving just fine.

The Park Ten exit lane was also shut down, Houston Transtar showed.

Emergency crews and CenterPoint responded to the scene.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram