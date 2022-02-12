Traffic alert: Emergency repairs lead to miles-long backup on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON — Emergency road repairs are slowing inbound traffic on the Katy Freeway near Barker Cypress Friday morning.
According to Houston Transtar, the repairs started at 12:30 a.m. and were supposed to be completed by 5 a.m. However, crews continue to work as traffic builds up.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
