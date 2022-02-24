Several eastbound lanes closed on Katy Freeway after oversized load strikes Houston Ave. bridge

HOUSTON — You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into the area northwest of downtown Houston.
Three eastbound lanes had to be closed Thursday afternoon after a truck with an oversized load hit the Houston Avenue bridge over I-10 Katy Freeway.
Houston police released images from the crash and two gigantic spools can be seen resting under and near the bridge.
Those big spools have had quite the history on Houston freeways. They've been part of multiple traffic problems over the years, including this incident in 2020.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.