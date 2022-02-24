Several eastbound lanes closed on Katy Freeway after oversized load strikes Houston Ave. bridge

Crews are working to get two gigantic spools off the freeway after the bridge strike.

HOUSTON — You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into the area northwest of downtown Houston.

Three eastbound lanes had to be closed Thursday afternoon after a truck with an oversized load hit the Houston Avenue bridge over I-10 Katy Freeway.

Houston police released images from the crash and two gigantic spools can be seen resting under and near the bridge.

Those big spools have had quite the history on Houston freeways. They've been part of multiple traffic problems over the years, including this incident in 2020.

Central and MRT units are at IH 10 and Houston Avenue E/B. Over size load has struck the bridge yet again. 2 lanes closed until further notice. 202 pic.twitter.com/XqVa98rmO4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 24, 2022

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram