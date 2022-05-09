x
Katy Freeway reopens after deadly crash near West Loop

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

HOUSTON — The Katy Freeway reopened after a fatal crash near 610 West Loop early Monda morning, according to Houston Transtar.

Houston Transtar reports the crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the inbound, or eastbound, lanes. It cleared around 6 a.m.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

