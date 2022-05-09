Katy Freeway reopens after deadly crash near West Loop

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

HOUSTON — The Katy Freeway reopened after a fatal crash near 610 West Loop early Monda morning, according to Houston Transtar.

Houston Transtar reports the crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the inbound, or eastbound, lanes. It cleared around 6 a.m.

Deadly crash has been working since 1AM. Avoid I-10 Katy Frwy eastbound/inbound at 610 W Loop. All lanes are closed. Use Memorial Dr. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/XEwMhrd2AQ — Jennifer Reyna (@JenReynaTV) September 5, 2022

