All eastbound lanes of Katy Freeway near Fry Road closed due to crash

Life Flight responded to the scene to transport at least one person to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — All eastbound lanes of the I-10/Katy Freeway near Barker Cypress are closed due to an 18-wheeler crash, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston Transtar reports at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Life Flight responded to the scene to transport at least one person to the hospital.

It's unknown how long the eastbound lanes of the freeway will be shut down, but Houston police said to expect delays.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area/

Editor's note: Houston police originally reported the wreck was on the westbound lanes.

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram