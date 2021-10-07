IRONMAN Texas 2021 | Travel Impact Guide

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The IRONMAN race is hitting the ground running, swimming, and biking in The Woodlands on Saturday. If you’re in the area that day, then you might need to find another travel route.

IM Texas has a Traffic Impact Guide that shows the roads affected or closed due to the race as well as detours. The roads that are impacted will depend on the time of day. This will make way for the athletes during their 112-mile bike ride and the 26-mile run.