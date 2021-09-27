Woman stuck and killed on I-45 North; southbound lanes closed near Grand Parkway

Check back for updates to this story and watch KHOU 11.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian incident in north Harris County early Monday.

It happened in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Grand Parkway before 3 a.m. As of 4:40 a.m., all lanes on that side of the freeway were still closed.

District 1 deputies reported a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. The woman died at the scene.

Houston TranStar reported two vehicles may have been involved.

An early investigation indicated the woman who was hit was in the middle of a fight with her boyfriend. She got out of their vehicle and tried to run away, and that's when she was hit.