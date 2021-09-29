Car ends up on freeway embankment after deadly crash in downtown Houston

At least one person died as a result of the crash. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

HOUSTON — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday forced crews to shut down three feeder road lanes and a couple of freeway lanes on I-69 at I-45 in downtown Houston.

According to officials, at least one person died in the crash. It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash was reported at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. The southbound right shoulder and right lane of 69 were affected, as well as three frontage road lanes, according to TranStar. Traffic was backed up along 69 in both directions.

Air 11 flew over the scene. In that video, a black car can be seen with front-end damage on the feeder road while another black car is seen on the freeway embankment.

