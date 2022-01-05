West Loop exit to Westheimer will be closed for up to 7 months starting Friday

Northbound traffic on I-610 will be detoured to the exit on Westpark Drive.

HOUSTON — Houston's kicking off 2022 with a major closure that could last for more than half of the year.

Starting Friday at 9 p.m., the northbound exit ramp from the West Loop to Westheimer Road will be shut down. It's expected to stay closed for six to seven months, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Until it's reopened, drivers will be detoured to the exit ramp onto Westpark Drive. They'll then take the frontage road to keep driving north to Westheimer Road.