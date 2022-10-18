Traffic alert: I-45 heading north near The Woodlands reopens following big rig crash

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The big rig crash has been cleared just before 6 a.m.

An overturned 18-wheeler has all of the main lanes blocked on Interstate 45 heading north in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

This happened just before 3:30 a.m. near Lake Woodlands Drive. Motorists can use the feeder road as an alternate route.

