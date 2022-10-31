x
Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Credit: Houston Transtar
HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened.

-----

An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

