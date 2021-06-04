HPD: Person struck and killed in exit ramp off I-45

The driver involved stayed at the scene for the investigation.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating an incident that killed a pedestrian along I-45 early Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. near W. Mount Houston on the city’s north side.

Police said a sedan struck and killed a person who was crossing the freeway’s exit lane. It wasn't immediately clear why the person was crossing the road.

The white Buick involved remained at the scene, and the driver spoke with investigators.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed for a few hours, but the freeway has since reopened as of 5 a.m.