HOUSTON -- All northbound lanes of I-45 North remained shut down as of 5:40 a.m. due to a deadly incident.
It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at West Road.
Houston police say the incident started with a crash between two vehicles. A person got out of a car after the crash but then was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The victim was thrown into the mainlanes and was struck by more drivers, including a sheriff's deputy.
The victim died at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.
During the crash, a concrete barrier was damaged, sending debris onto the frontage road below. A Jeep struck the debris and also crashed into a fence around a nearby business.
