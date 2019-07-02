HOUSTON — A serious wreck involving a Houston Police Department motorcycle officer has shut down all southbound/inbound main lanes of I-45 North near downtown.

The wreck was reported at North Main shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

MAP: View Houston traffic conditions & reports

HPD officer hurt in crash on I-45 North

Air 11

"Preliminary information is the officer's motorcycle struck road debris and an 18-wheeler then struck the motorcycle," tweeted HPD. "The officer was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. At this time, we're happy to report he's conscious, breathing & reported to be in stable condition."

As of 6:40 a.m. all inbound mainlanes remained blocked, but the HOV lane remains open with extensive delays. Drivers are advised to take the North Loop or Beltway 8 to the Eastex Freeway to head south into downtown.

A spokesman for the Houston Police Officer's Union says the officer is expected to make a full recovery.