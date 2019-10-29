HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of I-45 North are still shut down at Rankin Road, in the Greenspoint area, after a major crash and fuel spill.

The crash was reported at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Houston TranStar. As of 11:15 a.m. all traffic was still being forced to the frontage road with a backup of about three miles reported. The HOV lane is also closed.

Views from TranStar show a big rig is involved in the incident.

Hazmat crews are also on the scene due to the fuel spill.

MAP: View Houston Traffic conditions.

Drivers are advised to use the Hardy Toll Road or Eastex Freeway instead.

Earlier the backup was even worse due to a second crash reported near W. Mt Houston Road. That crash has since cleared.

