I-45 North Freeway reopens following deadly multi-vehicle pileup in Montgomery County, DPS says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The I-45 North Freeway is back open in both directions at State Highway 242 in Montgomery County following a series of events that led up to a deadly multi-vehicle crash late Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to Houston Transtar, the freeway reopened at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday after all of the main lanes were closed since 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. The series of crashes covers half a mile.
KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna recommends drivers use Gosling to Grogans Mill or Six Pines to avoid delays.
What happened
According to DPS State Troopers, this all started when a motorcycle heading north sped past a trooper on I-45, who was writing a ticket, and tried to exit the freeway onto the feeder road. The motorcycle then hit a Lexus pulling out of a parking lot of the Metro Park Center leading to the rider being thrown off the bike into a ditch.
That rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcycle itself kept going without the rider and crossed back up onto the freeway hitting several cars, leading to a multi-car pileup, DPS said. As many as 11 vehicles were involved.
Parts of the motorcycle were dragged for several hundred yards leading to debris being scattered all over the freeway.
During the pileup, one of the drivers involved got out of their car and was hit by another vehicle. DPS said that driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS said two others were injured in the pileup, but their conditions have not been released.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
