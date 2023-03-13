Infant killed, several others injured in rollover crash on North Freeway

Police said a driver was heading south when they lost control of their vehicle and hit the median, flipping several times.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — An infant was killed and several people were injured in a crash on the North Freeway late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just after 10:30 p.m. heading south near North Shepherd.

Houston police said a driver was heading south when they lost control of their vehicle and hit the median, flipping several times.

Two children and one adult were ejected from the car, police said. They were all brought to the hospital along with two other children.

A 1-year-old died and several others were in critical condition.

According to police, none of the kids had their seatbelts on but it's still unclear if any charges will be filed.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram